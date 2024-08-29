Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador Sets Plan to End Sexual Violence in Schools

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students return to school after the government of Ecuador temporarily suspended in-person lessons in response to a series of violent events at the beginning of the year in Quito, Ecuador, January 24, 2024.  © 2024 FranklinJAcome/Agencia Press South/Getty Images The president’s decree launching the Public Policy to Eradicate Sexual Violence in Schools is an important step in Ecuador’s efforts to tackle endemic levels of school-related sexual violence.Human Rights Watch analysis shows the policy lacks adequate long-term funding, which could affect its implementation,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia: Bolster Global Advocacy Against Death Penalty
~ Hong Kong: Two Journalists Convicted on Baseless ‘Sedition’ Charge
~ Mexico: Proposed Constitutional Changes Threaten Rights
~ We’ve unlocked exotic new beer flavours using genetics
~ Artificial intelligence should not be allowed to adjudicate cases in Canada’s Federal Court
~ Ukraine recap: drone warfare brings new phase to battlefront
~ Stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts to stay six more months in space – what this means for the future of commercial spaceflight
~ He never promised us a rose garden – but Keir Starmer’s ‘doom and gloom’ speech was partisan finger pointing
~ Do campaign ethics still matter in the age of Donald Trump?
~ Outing a pretendian: How four Métis scholars redefined Indigenous identity policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter