Burnout and bias can lead to poor care during childbirth – we created a project in Kenya that helps health workers
By Patience Afulani, Associate professor, University of California, San Francisco
Linnet Ongeri, Principal Clinical Research Scientist, KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme
An estimated 800 women die every day across the world as a result of pregnancy-related complications. Most deaths (95%) occur in low- and middle-income countries. Two-thirds are in sub-Saharan Africa. For every woman who dies, about 20 others suffer from various pregnancy related complications.
Roughly three-quarters of these deaths result from complications during labour, delivery and the…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 29, 2024