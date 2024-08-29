Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Has a new royal order in Saudi Arabia revealed the future line of succession?

By Umer Karim, PhD Candidate, Department of Politics and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal order on August 8 allowing the cabinet to be convened in the absence of both him and his prime minister and crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

Such a meeting will be headed by the most senior cabinet member from among the descendants of King Abdul Aziz AlSaud, the founding father of the Saudi state as we know it today.

This royal order is a politically significant development.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
