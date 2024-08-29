Signs, props and light-up wristbands − the 2024 political conventions find a home in the Smithsonian collections
By Jon Grinspan, Political History Curator, Smithsonian Institution
Claire Jerry, Political History Curator, Smithsonian Institution
Lisa Kathleen Graddy, Political History Curator, Smithsonian Institution
The Whigs started holding political conventions in the 1830s − and historians from the Smithsonian who visited the GOP and Democratic conventions this year found the tradition is still very vibrant.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 29, 2024