Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mitochondria keep your brain cells alive − helping them run smoothly may protect against Parkinson’s disease

By Rebecca Zhangqiuzi Fan, Post-doctoral Research Associate in Environmental Health Sciences, Florida International University
Kim Tieu, Professor of Environmental Health Sciences, Florida International University
As the powerhouse of the cell, mitochondria lie at the intersection of many essential biochemical pathways. When they go awry, neurodegenerative diseases can result.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Democratic men are stepping up for a woman president by stepping back, at last
~ How the 14th Amendment prevents state legislatures from subverting popular presidential elections
~ Signs, props and light-up wristbands − the 2024 political conventions find a home in the Smithsonian collections
~ Today’s school children practice running for their lives – but there are better ways to keep students safe from shooters
~ Why restaurant self-service kiosks can actually result in customers ordering less food
~ Conservative opponents of DEI may not be as colorblind as they claim
~ The Nuremberg Code isn’t just for prosecuting Nazis − its principles have shaped medical ethics to this day
~ Retirement doesn’t just raise financial concerns – it can also mean feeling unmoored and irrelevant
~ Robots are coming to the kitchen − what that could mean for society and culture
~ Reprioritising Resources for the Future of South Sudan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter