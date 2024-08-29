Mitochondria keep your brain cells alive − helping them run smoothly may protect against Parkinson’s disease
By Rebecca Zhangqiuzi Fan, Post-doctoral Research Associate in Environmental Health Sciences, Florida International University
Kim Tieu, Professor of Environmental Health Sciences, Florida International University
As the powerhouse of the cell, mitochondria lie at the intersection of many essential biochemical pathways. When they go awry, neurodegenerative diseases can result.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 29, 2024