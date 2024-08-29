Tolerance.ca
Robots are coming to the kitchen − what that could mean for society and culture

By Patrick Lin, Professor of Philosophy, California Polytechnic State University
Can automated restaurants still be community and cultural spaces, or will they become feeding stations for humans? These and other questions loom, as AI and robot cooks reach the market.The Conversation


