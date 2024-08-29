Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Reprioritising Resources for the Future of South Sudan

By Amnesty International
South Sudan has experienced near constant conflict in recent decades before and after independence in 2011. The resulting loss of livelihoods and displacements (1 in 3 have been forced to flee) have been compounded by both many years of limited investment in public services due to conflict and corruption, and disasters, including floods and drought. […] The post Reprioritising Resources for the Future of South Sudan appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


