Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’m an expert in Ancient Greece – Netflix’s Kaos is the cleverest retelling of Greek mythology I’ve ever seen

By Ellie Mackin Roberts, Research fellow, University of Bristol
Last year, one of my child’s English assignments was to rewrite a traditional fairy tale with one major plot difference, to see how the story might play out differently. New Netflix series Kaos feels like its creator, Charlie Covell, was given the same instruction for Greek mythology.

He decided to see what would happen if Zeus was a tasteless, egotistical, paranoid and overly controlling deity, whose best friend (and long-time prisoner), Prometheus, was secretly plotting his downfall.

The show’s blend of humour and drama effectively explores the consequences of such a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How drone attacks are changing the rules and the costs of the Ukraine war
~ Geoengineering: the scientists who argue modifying the climate could buy the world time – podcast
~ Mpox vaccines: where they come from and what stands in the way of distributing them in Africa
~ Grattan on Friday: have we heard the CFMEU’s last hurrah or seen the start of its trench warfare?
~ Meet the Mexican women searching for their loved ones
~ Hong Kong: Conviction of Stand News journalists another attack on press freedom
~ Lebanon: Nationwide Electricity Blackout
~ ‘Hot mic’ moment aside, the Albanese government’s Pacific policing deal is a masterstroke of diplomacy
~ Is chocolate milk a good recovery drink after a workout? A dietitian reviews the evidence
~ Romance fraud doesn’t only happen online – it can turn into real-world deception
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter