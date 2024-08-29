Australia’s approach to international student caps is even more radical than in the UK and Canada
By Gwilym Croucher, Associate Professor, Melbourne Centre for the Study of Higher Education, The University of Melbourne
Christopher Ziguras, Director, Centre for the Study of Higher Education, The University of Melbourne
This week, Education Minister Jason Clare made an announcement that could reshape the landscape of international education in Australia.
He revealed how from 2025, Australian universities, TAFEs and vocational colleges will have caps on the number of international students they can enrol.
The approach…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 29, 2024