LGBTQI+ Australians are tired of being ignored. Here’s why counting them in the census is so important
By Xavier J Mills, PhD Candidate at School of Social Sciences, Media, Film and Education, Swinburne University of Technology
Sal Clark, Lecturer in Politics and Sociology, Swinburne University of Technology
The government has decided against including questions about sexuality and gender identity in the 2026 Census. How can it make policy for LGBTQI+ people without such basic data?
- Wednesday, August 28, 2024