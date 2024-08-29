Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LGBTQI+ Australians are tired of being ignored. Here’s why counting them in the census is so important

By Xavier J Mills, PhD Candidate at School of Social Sciences, Media, Film and Education, Swinburne University of Technology
Sal Clark, Lecturer in Politics and Sociology, Swinburne University of Technology
The government has decided against including questions about sexuality and gender identity in the 2026 Census. How can it make policy for LGBTQI+ people without such basic data?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can a 10-year-old be responsible for a crime? Here’s what brain science tells us
~ Concussion risks for women footballers are greater than men: why, and what can be done?
~ Sudan: Warring Parties Execute Detainees, Mutilate Bodies
~ Labour or leisure? Why a universal basic income might foster wellbeing but not productivity
~ Bangladesh: Government Sets up Disappearances Inquiry
~ Classifications, history and Australian hopes: what to expect at the Paris Paralympics
~ Why Americans do political speeches so well (and debates so badly)
~ Yes, you can borrow money to invest in shares. But it comes with big risks
~ How can you support your Year 12 student during their final exams?
~ Ocean heat is changing marine food webs – with far-reaching consequences for NZ fisheries and sea life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter