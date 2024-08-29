Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Warring Parties Execute Detainees, Mutilate Bodies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Still image from a video posted to social media showing Sudanese Armed Forces soldiers setting the bodies of persons they have apparently executed, on fire. ©  User via X, 2024 (Nairobi) – The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and affiliated fighters have summarily executed, tortured, and ill-treated people in their custody, and mutilated dead bodies, Human Rights Watch said today.Leaders of both forces should privately and publicly order an immediate halt to these abuses and carry out effective investigations. They should cooperate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can a 10-year-old be responsible for a crime? Here’s what brain science tells us
~ LGBTQI+ Australians are tired of being ignored. Here’s why counting them in the census is so important
~ Concussion risks for women footballers are greater than men: why, and what can be done?
~ Labour or leisure? Why a universal basic income might foster wellbeing but not productivity
~ Bangladesh: Government Sets up Disappearances Inquiry
~ Classifications, history and Australian hopes: what to expect at the Paris Paralympics
~ Why Americans do political speeches so well (and debates so badly)
~ Yes, you can borrow money to invest in shares. But it comes with big risks
~ How can you support your Year 12 student during their final exams?
~ Ocean heat is changing marine food webs – with far-reaching consequences for NZ fisheries and sea life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter