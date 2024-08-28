Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Government Sets up Disappearances Inquiry

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Private (New York) – Bangladesh's interim government should seek expertise and technical assistance from the United Nations for its new commission of inquiry investigating all cases of enforced disappearances during the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina, Human Rights Watch said today. The interim administration, led by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, has announced a five-member team headed by a retired judge, which includes another former judge, a university teacher, and two human rights activists.The government has also made a commitment…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labour or leisure? Why a universal basic income might foster wellbeing but not productivity
~ Classifications, history and Australian hopes: what to expect at the Paris Paralympics
~ Why Americans do political speeches so well (and debates so badly)
~ Yes, you can borrow money to invest in shares. But it comes with big risks
~ How can you support your Year 12 student during their final exams?
~ Ocean heat is changing marine food webs – with far-reaching consequences for NZ fisheries and sea life
~ They come from above: here’s why magpies, magpie-larks and lapwings swoop in spring
~ Diagnostic labels may increase our empathy for people in distress. But there are downsides too
~ If something can happen once, it can happen again – Dennis Glover’s reading of history sounds an alarm about the present
~ Nazi history, reality TV deception and the making of Apocalypse Now: what we’re streaming in September
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter