Classifications, history and Australian hopes: what to expect at the Paris Paralympics

By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Health & Physical Education (Adj.), Charles Sturt University
Tom Hartley, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
As Paris prepares to host the Paralympic Games, you may be wondering how classification works, which Aussies to watch, or whether there any sports unique to the Paralympics.The Conversation


