How low can we go? To cut the carbon that goes into buildings to net zero, we need radical change
By Philip Oldfield, Head of School and Professor of Architecture, UNSW Built Environment, UNSW Sydney
Gerard Reinmuth, Professor of Practice, University of Technology Sydney
William Craft, Associate Lecturer and Researcher, School of Built Environment, UNSW Sydney
Construction activity will use up almost half of the world’s remaining carbon budget to keep global warming under 1.5°C unless we totally rethink our approach.
- Wednesday, August 28, 2024