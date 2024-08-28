Tolerance.ca
How ‘climate mainstreaming’ can address climate change and further development goals

By Steven Lam, Visiting researcher, Department of Population Medicine, University of Guelph
Gloria Novović, LSE Fellow, Department of Gender Studies, University of Guelph
Canada’s first National Adaptation Strategy urges Canadians to consider climate change impacts in their everyday decisions.

The strategy calls such an approach “climate mainstreaming.” The approach states that:

“as climate impacts become more severe and frequent, and the costs mount, incorporating adaptation considerations in health, social, environmental, infrastructure and economic decisions-making…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
