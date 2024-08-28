Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jamaica's finance minister’s appointment as deputy managing director of the IMF, a first for the region, brings plaudits and some local concerns

By Emma Lewis
The IMF lauded Jamaica's remarkable economic transformation, adding that Clarke has demonstrated “it is possible to build strong institutions, to have a remarkably resilient economy [and] to overcome challenges.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
