Ukraine war: US military support for Kyiv has been very cautious – here’s how a Harris presidency could change that

By David Hastings Dunn, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Russia’s recent military advances and ferocious bombardment of Ukraine have led the country to renew calls for western allies to lift their ban on the use of their long-range missiles to hit military targets in Russia. But despite the urgency of the situation, with Russian forces approaching the strategically important city of Pokrovsk in the east of Ukraine, nothing is likely to change this side of the US presidential election.

There remains the distinct possibility that Donald Trump will…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
