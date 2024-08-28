Tolerance.ca
Michael Mosley’s final series: how we showed what happens to your body when you’re stressed

By Jamie Hugo Macdonald, Professor of Sport and Exercise Science, Bangor University
Your heart starts racing, your mouth goes dry and sweat beads on your forehead. We’ve all been there, caught in a moment of stress. When you encounter a situation that threatens your safety, your brain must make a critical decision – how to react to the danger at hand.

This is a phenomenon my colleagues and I explore in the programme Michael Mosley: Wonders of the Human Body on Channel 5, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
