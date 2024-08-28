Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Taliban’s harsh new ‘vice and virtue’ laws are a throwback to the oppression of the 1990s – especially for the women of Afghanistan

By Kambaiz Rafi, Teaching Fellow in the School of Government and International Affairs, Durham University
Until the collapse of Afghanistan’s US-backed government in August 2021, few knew clearly what the Taliban wanted once they had returned to power. Some western officials and observers hoped for a big change from the regime, which had governed the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate in the 1990s.

This time, they hoped, a more sophisticated and pragmatic vision might have replaced the Taliban’s previously extremist…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
