Human Rights Observatory

Private Door to Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists protest the use of pesticides outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, on October 4, 2023. © 2024 Eraldo Peres/AP Photo A few meters from the public door of Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply (MAPA), is a separate private door. To better understand who has access to one of Brazil’s most powerful ministries, the investigative group, Reporter Brasil, obtained a private log of those who entered through this second door between January and November 2023. Human Rights Watch helped digitize and turn the handwritten 381-page…


