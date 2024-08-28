People think they are much better at understanding others than they actually are – new research
By Bryony Payne, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Cognitive Psychology - Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Neuroscience, King's College London
Caroline Catmur, Reader in Cognitive Psychology, King's College London
The more confident our participants were about the political beliefs of someone they disagreed with, the more likely it was that they were wrong.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 28, 2024