Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When Paralympic athletes fake the extent of their disability

By Jaime Schultz, Professor of Kinesiology, Penn State
Parasports couldn’t exist without classifying competitors by their physical and mental limitations. But the process is far from perfect, and a handful of athletes have tried to game the system.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The best exercises to boost your brain health after 60
~ Why every island’s wildlife ends up looking alike
~ Who are the global super-rich of tomorrow? We interviewed teens at one of the world’s most expensive schools to find out
~ South Africa’s coal workers face an uncertain future – Mpumalanga study flags they’re being left out of the green transition
~ Kenya champions the free movement of people in east Africa, but it’s failing immigrants and refugees at home
~ Africa’s ‘youthquake’: huge numbers of young people have no jobs, the wrong skills and little hope
~ Starting a business after university: young South African entrepreneurs discuss the highs and lows
~ Playing technology games and making science fun helps young kids solve visual problems and grasp ideas better
~ Canadian MPs need an incentive to lower the voting age to 16 from 18 — and there’s none in sight
~ President Luis Abinader’s second mandate must prioritize respect for human rights and put an end to racist migration policies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter