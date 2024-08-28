Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The RBA is making confusion about inflation and the cost of living even worse

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
There’s a paradox about the way we respond to threats to the cost of living.

On one hand, governments put in place subsidies for things such as rent and electricity, as the federal government did in this year’s budget.

On the other hand, we get told these subsidies are inflationary because they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
