Human Rights Observatory

Why are tall people more likely to get cancer? What we know, don’t know and suspect

By Susan Jordan, Associate Professor of Epidemiology, The University of Queensland
Karen Tuesley, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
People who are taller are at greater risk of developing cancer. The World Cancer Research Fund reports there is strong evidence taller people have a higher chance of of developing cancer of the:
  • pancreas
  • large bowel
  • uterus (endometrium)
  • ovary
  • prostate
  • kidney
  • skin (melanoma) and
  • breast (pre- and post-menopausal).


    Read complete article

    © The Conversation -
