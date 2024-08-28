Microplastics are in our brains. How worried should I be?
By Sarah Hellewell, Senior Research Fellow, The Perron Institute for Neurological and Translational Science, and Research Fellow, Faculty of Health Sciences, Curtin University
Anastazja Gorecki, Teaching & Research Scholar, School of Health Sciences, University of Notre Dame Australia
Charlotte Sofield, PhD Candidate, studying microplastics and gut/brain health, University of Notre Dame Australia
We don’t yet know the health effects of microplastics in the brain. But until we find out more, it’s best to limit our exposure to plastics where we can.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 28, 2024