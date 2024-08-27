Tolerance.ca
Taliban’s Relentless Assault on Afghan Women’s Bodies, Autonomy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 15-year-old girl, barred from attending secondary school since 2021, reads a notebook in Afghanistan, March 20, 2024. © 2024 Fariba Akbari/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo Last week, the Taliban in Afghanistan published outrageous new laws on “vice and virtue” that require women to completely cover their bodies, including their faces, in public at all times.In issuing the law, the Taliban claimed that women's voices could lead to vice, referring to their voices as aurat (a term in Sharia, or Islamic law, that signifies a man or woman’s intimate parts, which must be…


