Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Each Jewish couple’s story starts long before the wedding − and so does the celebration of their life together

By Shulamit Reinharz, Professor of Sociology, Emerita, Brandeis University
Jewish traditions to mark a marriage often involve ceremonies and celebrations before the big day, whether it’s a ritual bath or even a fiance’s conversion to Judaism.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Everything you should know about the Nigeria vs South Africa ‘online ride-hailing war’
~ Rock painting is the oldest image of an African rail, a bird that may have had a special meaning for the San people
~ While some cities clear homeless encampments, others are granting a ‘right to shelter’
~ Full-body scans to look for hidden disease are a bad idea – here’s why
~ Polaris Dawn: the first spacewalk by commercial astronauts will be historic, but the mission carries risks
~ Oasis reunion: five things that made Definitely Maybe a modern classic
~ How Bangladesh’s interim leaders can turn the country’s troubled economy around
~ From rhino horn snuff to pangolin livestock feed: we analysed half a century of patents to track the wildlife trade’s evolution
~ The leading alternative to GDP is languishing over a technical disagreement – with grave potential consequences
~ An unseen problem with the Electoral College – it tells bad guys where to target their efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter