Ukraine Moves to Join ICC

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ukrainian Parliament during a session in Kyiv, Ukraine, August 21, 2024. © 2024 Andrii Nesterenko/AP Photo Ukraine is taking key steps toward becoming a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a milestone in advancing global justice. This comes after years of campaigning by national and international human rights groups. The Ukrainian government should ensure that membership moves forward, while dropping a limitation in the law that risks shielding war criminals.On August 21, 2024, Ukraine’s parliament approved a law, which was then signed by President…


