Bangladesh: Back UN Investigation into Grave Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
(Geneva) – The Bangladesh interim government should seek a resolution at the upcoming session of the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish an independent mechanism to investigate and pursue accountability for recent grave abuses in Bangladesh, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to chief advisor Muhammad Yunus and other interim government officials that was released today.


© Human Rights Watch -
