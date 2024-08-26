Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon has made survival an art form, after decades of war and unrest

By Ian Parmeter, Research Scholar, Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, Australian National University
Middle East expert Ian Parmeter has been Australia’s ambassador to Lebanon. In his charming, deeply informed review of a new book, Lebanon Days, he draws on his own memories and experiences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
