Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippine Censors Ban Film on Enforced Disappearances

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Edita Burgos (R) holds a portrait of her missing son, Jonas Burgos, while posing with her younger son JL Burgos, who directed the film “Alipato at Muog," a documentary about Jonas’ forced disappearance, Cinemalaya Film Festival, Pasay, Philippines, August 1, 2024. © 2024 Ted Aljibe/AFP via Getty Images Last week, Philippine government censors put an X rating on a documentary film about the enforced disappearance of a peasant activist, effectively banning the movie from public showing. The filmmakers said that the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
