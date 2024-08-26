Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond ‘one and done’: Achieving gender equity in the film industry depends on more than entry programs

By Deb Verhoeven, Canada 150 Research Chair in Gender and Cultural Informatics, University of Alberta
It’s one thing to ensure women, gender-diverse and non-binary people can get a job in the film industry, and another matter to ensure they are not marginalized after they do.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
