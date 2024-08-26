Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coral bleaching is not only heartbreaking, it’s also bad economics

By Laurence McCook, Adjunct Professorial Research Fellow, Partner Investigator, ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, James Cook University
Rashid Sumaila, Director & Professor, Fisheries Economics Research Unit, University of British Columbia
Estimates of the economic value of the Great Barrier Reef range from $21 billion to $56 billion, but its true value is almost certainly higher.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Madagascar: Hyperinflation could trigger a social implosion
~ South Africa’s new pension rules: Australia, Chile and Singapore show how personal savings can grow the economy
~ Killer Robots: New UN Report Urges Treaty by 2026
~ ‘Nionsologie': A term used in DRC to describe those who profess to know it all
~ Is white rice bad for me? Can I make it lower GI or healthier?
~ French police have arrested the founder of Telegram. What happens next could change the course of big tech
~ The Conversation Africa condemns harassment of West Africa editor Adejuwon Soyinka
~ Gaza: Israeli Aid Obstruction Inflaming Polio Outbreak
~ Researchers analysed 1,500 climate policies to find what works. These are the lessons for Australia
~ Can Israel and Hezbollah both claim success after weekend strikes? And what could happen next?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter