The Conversation Africa condemns harassment of West Africa editor Adejuwon Soyinka
By Caroline Southey, Founding Editor
Jabulani Sikhakhane, Editor, The Conversation Africa
Moina Spooner, Assistant Editor
Adejuwon Soyinka, Regional Editor West Africa
The Conversation Africa condemns the harassment of its West Africa editor, Adejuwon Soyinka, by Nigeria’s Department of State Security operatives. Soyinka was detained for six hours on Sunday when he landed…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 26, 2024