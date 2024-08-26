Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israeli Aid Obstruction Inflaming Polio Outbreak

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive walk next to sewage flowing into the streets of the southern town of Khan Younis in Gaza, July 4, 2024. © 2024 Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo (New York) – Israeli military attacks on healthcare infrastructure and water supplies and ongoing aid obstruction are contributing to a potentially catastrophic polio outbreak in Gaza, Human Rights Watch said today. Polio, which is entirely preventable but spreads fast, particularly among children under 5, can cause disabilities, including paralysis, and death among…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
