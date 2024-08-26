Tolerance.ca
Pakistan: Authorities must be transparent about internet disruptions and surveillance tech

By Amnesty International
Responding to ongoing internet disruptions in Pakistan and a lack of transparency surrounding their cause, which has prompted a hearing in the Islamabad High Court on 26 August, Jurre Van Bergen, Technologist at Amnesty International said:  “The opacity of the Pakistani authorities regarding the use of monitoring and surveillance technologies that block content, slow down […] The post Pakistan: Authorities must be transparent about internet disruptions and surveillance tech   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
