AI used by police cannot tell Black people apart and other reasons Canada’s AI laws need urgent attention
By Kevin Walby, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, University of Winnipeg
Gustavo da Costa Markowicz, Law Student and Mitacs Research Intern, Universidade Estadual de Ponta Grossa (UEPG)
Oluwasola Mary Adedayo, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, University of Winnipeg
Two new laws with major implications for how AI is used in society are being considered in Canada. Both lack protections for the public from the harms of AI, including racial profiling by police.
- Sunday, August 25, 2024