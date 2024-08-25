Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI used by police cannot tell Black people apart and other reasons Canada’s AI laws need urgent attention

By Kevin Walby, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, University of Winnipeg
Gustavo da Costa Markowicz, Law Student and Mitacs Research Intern, Universidade Estadual de Ponta Grossa (UEPG)
Oluwasola Mary Adedayo, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, University of Winnipeg
Two new laws with major implications for how AI is used in society are being considered in Canada. Both lack protections for the public from the harms of AI, including racial profiling by police.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada’s treatment of internationally trained physicians exacerbates the health-care crisis
~ Climate justice is a critical issue for the tourism industry
~ The orchid and dandelion phenomenon in brain aging: Personalizing cognitive health approaches for older adults
~ Airline ‘customer rights charter’ to specify when cash refunds required
~ Seven years later, the Rohingya people are still suffering
~ Maize prices in Kenya and Malawi have soared, but Tanzania’s haven’t: economists explain why
~ Baobabs: Africa’s unique trees defy climate challenges, continue to flourish
~ NT election: the Country Liberals claim a landslide victory in a contest decided in suburbia
~ Harris gains in US polls during Democratic convention; Labor thumped in NT election
~ Mpox: African countries have beaten disease outbreaks before – here’s what it takes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter