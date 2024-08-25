Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Climate justice is a critical issue for the tourism industry

By Bobbie Chew Bigby, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Recreation and Leisure Studies, University of Waterloo
Freya Higgins-Desbiolles, Adjunct Professor / Adjunct Senior Lecturer in Tourism Management/, University of South Australia
Climate change is a pressing issue, but its impacts are not felt equally by everyone. A new report seeks to address this by arguing for the importance of climate justice in the tourism industry.The Conversation


