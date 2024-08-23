Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we’re using ‘chaos engineering’ to make cloud computing less vulnerable to cyber attacks

By Amro Al-Said Ahmad, Lecturer in computer science, School of Computer Science and Mathematics, Keele University
Cloud computing has emerged as a crucial element in today’s technology, serving as the backbone for global connectivity. It empowers businesses, governments, and individuals to employ and construct cloud-based services and forms the foundation for a huge range of systems we use every day including telecommunications, transportation, healthcare, banking, and even streaming services.

Such systems, like any hardware or software, are susceptible to failures and cyberattacks that can occur unpredictably. Cybercriminals…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
