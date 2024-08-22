Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: New Atrocities against Rohingya

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rohingya refugees heading toward a camp at Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 13, 2017. © 2017 Md. Mehedi Hasan/Pacific Press/Sipa USA via AP Photo (Bangkok) – Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar are facing the gravest threats since 2017, when the Myanmar military carried out a sweeping campaign of massacres, rape, and arson in northern Rakhine State, Human Rights Watch said today. August 25, 2024, marks the seventh anniversary since the start of the military’s crimes against humanity and acts of genocide that forced more than 750,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh.In recent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ has opted out of an infant formula standard – the evidence says that’s a backward step
~ How and why did half-time oranges in junior sports become a tradition?
~ Investigation reveals global fisheries are in far worse shape than we thought – and many have already collapsed
~ Nepal: New transitional justice law aids wider search for truth
~ Hong Kong’s neon glow dims, symbolising the end of an era
~ What links aging and disease? A growing body of research says it’s a faulty metabolism
~ US is unlikely to stop giving military aid to Israel − because it benefits from it
~ Dua Lipa is a poet too – on National Poetry Day, let’s celebrate the power of words to move us
~ South Africa’s scarce water needs careful management – study finds smaller, local systems offer more benefits
~ Bird species are disappearing at an alarming rate in Kenya – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter