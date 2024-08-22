Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex sells in these Zimbabwe take-out chicken ads – showing how fragile masculinity is

By Gibson Ncube, Senior Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Around the world, fast food advertising has been called out for sexualising and objectifying women’s bodies. In South Africa in 2019, for example, one fast food chain was castigated by advertising authorities for “the gratuitous use of sexualised women and sexual puns, with no product relevance”. At the same time, UK authorities put


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ has opted out of an infant formula standard – the evidence says that’s a backward step
~ How and why did half-time oranges in junior sports become a tradition?
~ Investigation reveals global fisheries are in far worse shape than we thought – and many have already collapsed
~ Myanmar: New Atrocities against Rohingya
~ Nepal: New transitional justice law aids wider search for truth
~ Hong Kong’s neon glow dims, symbolising the end of an era
~ What links aging and disease? A growing body of research says it’s a faulty metabolism
~ US is unlikely to stop giving military aid to Israel − because it benefits from it
~ Dua Lipa is a poet too – on National Poetry Day, let’s celebrate the power of words to move us
~ South Africa’s scarce water needs careful management – study finds smaller, local systems offer more benefits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter