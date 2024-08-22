Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The truth about Tasers: what the statistics and research tell us

By Sophie Chambers, Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of South Wales
Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently urged the police to take “all necessary action” in response to unrest across cities and towns in England and Northern Ireland.

One of the most contentious tools at the police’s disposal is the Taser – a conducted energy device designed to temporarily incapacitate people with an electrical shock.

Bright yellow and handheld, a Taser can be used…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
