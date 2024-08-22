Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bayesian yacht disaster: how specialist search and rescue teams work underwater

By Jamie Pringle, Reader in Forensic Geoscience, Keele University
Kristopher Wisniewski, Lecturer in Forensic Science, Keele University
Vivienne Heaton, Lecturer in Forensic Anthropology and Biology, Keele University
Search and rescue for missing persons is always challenging for the specialist recovery teams involved, regardless of the environment they’re working in.

But the teams looking for the missing aboard the Bayesian yacht which sank off the coast of Sicily leaving several people dead, have faced particularly challenging conditions. Even though the boat lies in relatively shallow water of 50 metres, underwater operations are affected by numerous factors which make them the most complex of search and rescue efforts.


Read complete article

© The Conversation
