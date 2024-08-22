Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza update: US politics and the fate of Palestinians increasingly bound up together

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
It would be a brave – or foolhardy – analyst who presumes to predict the outcomes of the talks which continue in Doha. But the fate of Gaza and its 2 million inhabitants as well as the 109 remaining Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, will depend on a political solution being found. And there are many moving parts involved, not all of them in the Middle East.

Despite the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, talking up what he referred to as a “bridging proposal”, designed to overcome the differences between Hamas and Israel over matters such as whether – and where – the Israel Defense…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
