Human Rights Observatory

The Senate has passed the NDIS reform bill – will it get things ‘back on track’ for people with disability?

By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
It’s been a long road, but the government has pushed through NDIS reforms – and lost a lot of political currency with the disability community in the process.The Conversation


