As human population grows, people and wildlife will share more living spaces around the world
By Neil Carter, Associate Professor of Wildlife Conservation, University of Michigan
Deqiang Ma, Postdoctoral Researcher in Environment and Sustainability, University of Michigan
As the world’s population grows, contact between humans and wildlife will increase in more than half of Earth’s land areas. A new study shows where the largest changes will occur.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 21, 2024