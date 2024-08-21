Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Aussie politics to Henry Lawson: the story of how ‘Australian studies’ spread across China

By Richard Hu, Professor, University of Canberra
Diane Hu, Research Fellow of China Studies, The University of Melbourne
There are nearly 40 Australian studies centres in China’s universities and institutes. This is a greater number than anywhere else in the world, including in Australia itself.

We estimate about 250 scholars are involved in the teaching, research and debate of Australian affairs in China. A suite of Australian courses, both compulsory and elective, are offered to undergraduate and postgraduate students. Several programs also offer Master’s and PhD degrees.

The presence of this intellectual community…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Sudan aid breakthrough, rights in Afghanistan, Myanmar displacement continues
~ The unique sounds of South Africa are a reminder of the country’s traditions, struggle, and resilience
~ Thwaites Glacier won’t collapse like dominoes as feared, study finds, but that doesn’t mean the ‘Doomsday Glacier’ is stable
~ Will tornadoes and waterspouts thrive as Earth heats up?
~ Avalanches can grow 100 times larger under the sea than on land – here’s why they’re a risk to the internet
~ As human population grows, people and wildlife will share more living spaces around the world
~ Best Australian books of the 21st century: as chosen by 50 experts
~ NT election: promises for Indigenous people buckle under history’s weight
~ We need to better support First Nations women with violence-related brain injuries. Here’s how
~ What makes a city great for running and how can we promote ‘runnability’ in urban design?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter