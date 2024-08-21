Tolerance.ca
Olympics in Africa: Egypt’s ambitious bid to host the games could succeed – but will it be worth it?

By Kamilla Swart, Associate professor, Hamad Bin Khalifa University
The modern Olympic Games is billed as the largest multi-sport event in the world, with a history dating back to 1896. Yet there’s a glaring absence on the Olympic map and on its logo of five rings representing the five inhabited continents: Africa has never hosted.

So the announcementThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
