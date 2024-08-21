Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Los Angeles is in a 4-year sprint to deliver a car-free 2028 Olympics

By Jay L. Zagorsky, Associate Professor of Markets, Public Policy and Law, Boston University
Can a city that’s synonymous with freeways and gridlock deliver a car-free Olympic Games? Los Angeles has picked up the torch.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuelan women say polarization in Venezuela is over
~ Politicians step up attacks on the teaching of scientific theories in US schools
~ America’s Iran policy is a failure − piecemeal deterrence and sanctions can go only so far
~ Democratic Party’s embrace of organized labor in 2024 elections has long roots that had started to wither
~ Squid have tiny teeth in their suckers − scientists could use their unique properties to make self-healing materials
~ Kursk was the site of a massive WWII tank battle – now it’s at the heart of Ukraine’s counterattack
~ The Voyage Home is a fierce and chilling end to Pat Barker’s Women of Troy trilogy
~ Celebrity endorsement can be good for brands, but it’s a complicated relationship
~ Space missions are getting more complex − lessons from Amazon and FedEx can inform satellite and spacecraft management in orbit
~ China leans into using AI − even as the US leads in developing it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter