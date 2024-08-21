Tolerance.ca
Preparation, cooperation, adaptation: what Australia’s music festivals are thinking about in an era of climate change

By Catherine Strong, Associate Professor, Music Industry, RMIT University
Ben Green, Research Fellow, Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University
Lauren Rickards, Professor of Climate Change Adaptation, La Trobe University
Todd Denham, Senior Research Fellow, La Trobe University
We recently ran a roundtable to find out how the climate emergency is impacting events, and what is needed to adapt.The Conversation


